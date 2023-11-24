Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Lear worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth $52,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Lear Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

