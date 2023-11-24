Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 290.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $111.93 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.