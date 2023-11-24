Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 15,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.4 %

LULU opened at $428.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $437.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

