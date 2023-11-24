Trexquant Investment LP Sells 22,239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,239 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 7,793 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $543.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

