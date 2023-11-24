Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 1.5%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.41). Approximately 206,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 579,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Trident Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £99.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

