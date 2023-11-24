Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Shares Down 6.8%

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.25 and last traded at $79.25. 170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
