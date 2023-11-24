Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,010,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 514,664 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $121,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. 682,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,465. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

