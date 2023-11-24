Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 90,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 392,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Tuya Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $965.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.05.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tuya by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Tuya by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

