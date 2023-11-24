Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 5.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 90,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 392,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $965.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.05.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 51.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
