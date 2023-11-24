Twin Tree Management LP Buys 115,281 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 595.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,281 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

