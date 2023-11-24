Twin Tree Management LP Has $4.96 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,436 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.07% of Universal Display worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $167.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

