Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,699 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

