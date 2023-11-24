Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,278,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 220,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 99,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

INFY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.