Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 228,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 60,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

NSC opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

