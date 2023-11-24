Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.14% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

