Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RMD opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

