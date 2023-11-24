Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,101 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,445 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 581,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TPR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.