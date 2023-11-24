Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 57,440 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 311.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

