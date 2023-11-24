Twin Tree Management LP Sells 82,350 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,350 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

