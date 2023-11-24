Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $442.43.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $411.87 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.58 and a 200 day moving average of $393.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,223 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

