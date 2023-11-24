United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $463.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.45 and its 200-day moving average is $429.01. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $492.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

