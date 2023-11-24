United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on X. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE X opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,586 shares of company stock valued at $770,632. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

