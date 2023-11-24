UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 288,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $138,530,000 after acquiring an additional 174,107 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $4,987,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $545.53. The stock had a trading volume of 489,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,803. The stock has a market cap of $504.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

