Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.42. The stock had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.81. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $167.18.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

