Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,937 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after purchasing an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

