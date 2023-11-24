Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $37.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

