V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $185,026.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $4,297,413. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

