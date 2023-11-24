V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,930,000 after acquiring an additional 779,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

