V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after buying an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

