V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.36% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 216,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

