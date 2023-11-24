V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

EPD stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.