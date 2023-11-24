V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

