V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

