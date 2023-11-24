V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXY stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.52 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

