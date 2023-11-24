V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

