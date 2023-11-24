V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.03 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

