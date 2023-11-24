V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,935 shares of company stock worth $4,752,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

