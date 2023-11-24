V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,337,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,337,288.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 108,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,396,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,350 shares of company stock worth $66,169,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $180.01 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.27.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

