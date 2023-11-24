V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

