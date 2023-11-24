V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,546,000 after acquiring an additional 186,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $254.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.