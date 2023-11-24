V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSD. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

FTSD stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

