V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.00. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

