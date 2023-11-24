V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,065,720,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $76.82 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

