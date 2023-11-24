V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

