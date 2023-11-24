V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.