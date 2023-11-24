V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $413.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

