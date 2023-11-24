V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GSY opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.