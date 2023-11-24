V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVW stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

