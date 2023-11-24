V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

