Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Vale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $15.21 on Monday. Vale has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.