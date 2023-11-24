Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Buys C$205,200.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,200.00.
Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.
Valeura Energy Price Performance
Shares of VLE stock remained flat at C$3.46 during trading hours on Friday. 84,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,528. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a market cap of C$351.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
