Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Buys C$205,200.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,200.00.

Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 70,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.45 per share, with a total value of C$241,500.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 20,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited purchased 300,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLE stock remained flat at C$3.46 during trading hours on Friday. 84,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,528. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90. The company has a market cap of C$351.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 137.98% and a net margin of 64.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4514436 earnings per share for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

